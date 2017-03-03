Christian McCaffrey impresses at NFL Combine in 40 time, 3-cone drill

The quickness and speed you saw out of Christian McCaffrey during his time at Stanford has been confirmed with a stopwatch at the NFL Combine.

The former Cardinal running back had a stellar day in Indianapolis on Friday. He ran a 4.48 40-yard dash time, and then he posted one of the best 3-cone drills by a running back at the combine in nearly 15 years.

286 running backs have participated in the 3-cone drill at the combine since 2003 Only 1 completed it faster than Christian McCaffrey pic.twitter.com/6oz8yqfuwQ — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) March 3, 2017

McCaffrey is somewhat on the small side, which may scare some teams off. But given what he did at Stanford as a rusher, receiver, punt returner, and kick returner, you’d be foolish not to take him. He seems like he could provide similar value to Darren Sproles, but with more potential to be used as a rusher.

Expect him to go in the first two rounds of the draft.