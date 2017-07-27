Clay Helton says OJ Simpson would not be allowed at USC practice

One of the best running backs in USC history is not welcome at the team’s practices. That’s because the person in question is convicted felon and accused murder, O.J. Simpson.

Simpson was granted parole last week after serving nine years in prison for armed robbery and kidnapping. He is set to be released on Oct. 1.

In light of Simpson’s parole, LA Times reporter Dylan Hernandez decided to ask USC head football coach Clay Helton Thursday whether the “Juice” would be allowed to attend practice if he asked to visit, as many former players do.

Clay Helton tells @dylanohernandez if OJ Simpson theoretically asked to come to a USC practice, he and USC would decline. So now you know. — Zach Helfand (@zhelfand) July 27, 2017

Few would take issue with that answer. More would actually have complaints about the Pro Football Hall of Fame, of which Simpson is still a member. All members, including Simpson, are invited to attend the annual enshrinement.

So, O.J. Simpson, still welcome at Canton, but not wanted at USC. And if you are already sick of the Juice, just wait until he starts cashing in at autograph signings.