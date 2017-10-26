Clemson QB Kelly Bryant reportedly feeling fine entering Georgia Tech game

Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant is said to be doing fine entering Saturday’s game against Georgia Tech.

The junior QB hurt his ankle in Clemson’s win over Wake Forest on Oct. 7. He recovered in time to face Syracuse the following week, though he left that game in the first half after being concussed on a hard hit.

Clemson had a bye last week, allowing Bryant time to recover. He’s set to play Saturday against the Yellow Jackets, and ESPN’s Chris Fowler says the QB is doing fine.

Fans of @ClemsonFB should be reassured by Kelly Bryant’s improved movement.He tested his ankle in practice again today, said he felt fine — Chris Fowler (@cbfowler) October 27, 2017

Bryant says he won’t play any differently just because of the concussion or ankle injury. Coach Dabo Swinney similarly says he won’t change the way he calls plays due to Bryant’s injuries.

Clemson is looking to rebound following their first loss of the season. The 6-1 Tigers also have some tough games left on their schedule beyond Georgia Tech, as they still have to visit NC State and South Carolina.