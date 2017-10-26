pixel 1
header
Thursday, October 26, 2017

Clemson QB Kelly Bryant reportedly feeling fine entering Georgia Tech game

October 26, 2017
by Larry Brown

Kelly Bryant

Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant is said to be doing fine entering Saturday’s game against Georgia Tech.

The junior QB hurt his ankle in Clemson’s win over Wake Forest on Oct. 7. He recovered in time to face Syracuse the following week, though he left that game in the first half after being concussed on a hard hit.

Clemson had a bye last week, allowing Bryant time to recover. He’s set to play Saturday against the Yellow Jackets, and ESPN’s Chris Fowler says the QB is doing fine.

Bryant says he won’t play any differently just because of the concussion or ankle injury. Coach Dabo Swinney similarly says he won’t change the way he calls plays due to Bryant’s injuries.

Clemson is looking to rebound following their first loss of the season. The 6-1 Tigers also have some tough games left on their schedule beyond Georgia Tech, as they still have to visit NC State and South Carolina.

Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus