Clemson’s upset of Alabama was devastating for Las Vegas

Many have already dubbed Clemson’s upset of Alabama on Monday night “the greatest National Championship Game ever played,” but bookies in Las Vegas have a few different adjectives they would used to describe it.

Not only did the Tigers pull off a stunning last-second upset of college football’s dynasty team, but the “over” was hit, triggering a worst case scenario of sorts for the house.

In a Tuesday morning interview series published by ESPN, one bookie went as far as to say it could not possibly have been worse.

“It was as bad as a result as humanly possible,” William Hill director of trading Nick Bogdanovich, a veteran Las Vegas bookmaker, said.

Bill Sattler, director of specialty games for Caesars Entertainment, doubled down on Hill’s assessment with a little added doom and gloom.

“[It was] the worst loss in any college football game I can remember,” Sattler said.

After closing as 6-point underdogs despite most early money being placed on them, Clemson’s upset victory cost MGM a loss in the “high six figures.” Other sportsbooks, including Wynn race and sportsbook, said their losses were similar and closed in the low six figures.

As exciting a game as it was for fans, and as fruitful as it may have been for some gamblers, Vegas took quite a beating.