Colin Cowherd responds to being called ‘fraud’ by Dabo Swinney

One of the first things Clemson coach Dabo Swinney did after his team pulled off an incredible comeback against Alabama Monday night was blast Colin Cowherd, and the FOX radio personality understands why.

Back in November, Cowherd labeled the Tigers a “fraud” and expressed confidence that they would embarrass themselves if they reached the College Football Playoff. In his postgame press conference, Swinney said Cowherd is the real “fraud” and told reporters to “print that.” Cowherd took the criticism on the chin during his show on Tuesday.

.@ColinCowherd responds to Dabo Swinney calling him a "fraud" after the #NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/LWT1j5X3Ik — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) January 10, 2017

“All I can say to Dabo Swinney is you’re a hell of a coach, you made college football better, you gave me four and a half hours of great entertainment and your players showed such great character in the most crucial moments,” Cowherd said. “I couldn’t be happier for Clemson.”

As for why he was so hard on Clemson, Cowherd explained that he watched them nearly lose games too many times during the regular season.

“I didn’t buy them,” Cowherd added. “I watched them almost lose seven times. … What they did last night was remarkable. It was great for the sport. They had great dignity, and I can take a punch.”

You can listen to the audio of Cowherd bashing Clemson back in November here.

Before tipping his cap to Swinney, Cowherd noted that his job as a radio personality is to provide hot takes and talk about things people are interested in. He’s right about that. Even if it made him look bad, it’s his job to share controversial opinions. Part of Swinney’s job is to use those opinions to give his team an edge, and it seems like he did just that. Everybody wins.