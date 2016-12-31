Dabo Swinney cautions Clemson fans who wanted Alabama

Clemson Tigers fans may have been clamoring for another shot at Alabama, but Dabo Swinney is telling them to slow down.

After the Tigers impressively shutout Ohio State 31-0 to win the Fiesta Bowl in the second College Football Playoff game on Saturday, Swinney conducted an interview with ESPN’s Samantha Ponder. Swinney was asked about the program’s fans who have been chanting for a rematch with Bama.

“You better watch what you wish for,” Swinney said in response to the fans.

“We’re excited. This is how we ended last year — Clemson-Alabama. And that’s how it’s going to end this year.”

Swinney, whose squad lost a thrilling national championship against the Tide 45-40 last season, went on to praise Alabama.

“Obviously I’ve got a lot of respect for Alabama. They are who they are because they’ve been the best — they’ve been the standard. When you get a first down you better strike up the band because you have to earn everything.

“We all know the challenge that we have. We’re excited. Eventually if you’re ever going to be the best, you have to beat them.”

The fans can want Bama more than Swinney does because the coach is the one tasked with coming up with a plan to defeat the Tide. Alabama is coming off a 24-7 win over Washington in which they held the Huskies to 37 points below their scoring average. They’re 14-0 this season. Beating them will not be easy. But if anyone can do it, it’s Clemson and DeShaun Watson, who shined in last year’s national title game despite coming up short.