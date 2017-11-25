pixel 1
Dabo Swinney gets penalty for terrible reason

November 25, 2017
by Gordon Dixon

Dabo Swinney

Dabo Swinney lost his cool during Saturday’s game against South Carolina, but it was in an effort to protect the safety of his players.

Late in the second quarter of the annual rivalry game between the Tigers and Gamecocks, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was assessed an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty after an animated discussion with the officials. The source of his frustration wasn’t something that took place in the field of play. As he told ESPN’s Holly Rowe at halftime, it was because trash was being thrown towards his players.

Thankfully, it does not appear anyone was injured. Clemson went on to win the game by a final score of 34-10.

