Dabo Swinney went trick-or-treating unrecognized thanks to costume

Clemson fans would have been thrilled to see Dabo Swinney at their front door during Halloween on Tuesday night. Heck, the coach actually did show up at the front door of many fans while taking his kids trick-or-treating. But Swinney says he went unrecognized, thanks to his costume.

According to ESPN’s Mark Schlabach, the Clemson head coach went trick-or-treating for about an hour on Tuesday with his kids, who were dressed up in costume. So was the Tigers head coach. Schlabach says Swinney was wearing a monster’s mask and doctor’s coat.

“I got an hour in and cleaned up,” Swinney said. “Nobody knew who I was. That was the best part. I was wearing a mask.”

How many people around Clemson are reading that quote and now wondering whether Swinney came by their house and they missed it? Seeing him taking his kids around for candy would have been awesome. But for one night, he was just a regular dad in a costume, and nobody knew who was behind the mask.