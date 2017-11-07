Dabo Swinney: Laptop accusations were challenge to our integrity

Dabo Swinney did not care for the accusations coming from NC State head coach Dave Doeren after Clemson’s 38-31 win over the Wolfpack on Saturday.

NC State was upset with how the game went, particularly after a penalty at the end took away their chance to tie the game. In his postgame press conference, Doeren even said he wanted Clemson investigated for having a laptop on their sideline.

On Tuesday, Swinney responded and pointed out some of the questionable things NC State has done, such as a coach taking a shot at Deshaun Watson two years ago.

Swinney is right to defend himself and his program in this case. NC State and Doeren come across as nothing more than sore losers with their allegations and awful treatment of the refs.