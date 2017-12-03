Dan Mullen takes out full-page ad to thank Mississippi State fans

Dan Mullen may be leaving Mississippi State, but he made sure to thank the fans on his way out.

Mullen and his wife Megan took out a full-page ad in Sunday’s edition of the Clarion Ledger after taking the job at Florida. In the letter, the Mullens thanked administrators, players, and fans for their support over nine years.

“Thank you to the MSU administration and athletic administration for their unbelievable support in building the program into national

prominence,” the Mullens wrote. “We love every single one of the players that has been here and committed themselves to the program, and committed themselves to giving you a football team that you can be proud of both on and off the field.

“It has been an honor to call Mississippi home and be your Head Coach. We will always love Mississippi State University, our players, the fans, Starkvegas and the great people of Mississippi.”

Mississippi State already has a new coach, and he is aiming high. Mullen, though, will likely be fondly remembered, and this is a nice gesture on the part of him and his family.