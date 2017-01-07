Darnay Holmes chooses UCLA and his nephew was so upset (Video)

UCLA picked up a big commitment in recruiting on Saturday when five-star wide receiver recruit Darnay Holmes announced he would be attending the school. But there was one person who really was not happy about it.

Holmes laid four hats on the table at the US Army All-American Bowl and picked the UCLA one. He also had hats from USC, Ohio State and Nebraska, and it’s clear his nephew wanted him to go to the Buckeyes:

Now that’s a bummer for his nephew.

Holmes started off his high school career at Oaks Christian in Westlake Village, Calif., then played at Newbury Park High School his sophomore year and was named Cal-Hi Sports’ Sophomore of the Year, and he finished his high school career under Casey Clausen at Calabasas High School. At Calabasas, he teamed with Nebraska commits QB Tristan Gebbia and wide receiver Keyshawn Johnson Jr.

Holmes caught 39 touchdowns during his high school career and twice posted over 1,000 yards receiving in a season.

I guess it’s better to have your nephew upset with your decision than one of your parents like what happened with this guy.