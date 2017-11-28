Darren McFadden throws his hat in the ring for Arkansas coaching job

Now that he’ll have some time on his hands, Darren McFadden is throwing his hat in the ring to become Arkansas’ next head coach.

McFadden on Tuesday announced his retirement from the NFL. An hour later, he sent a tweet in which he (jokingly?) suggested he was interested in the Arkansas head coaching job.

Now that I have some free time, I just realized that @RazorbackFB needs a new Head Coach. Hit me up! #WPS — Darren McFadden (@dmcfadden20) November 28, 2017

McFadden was a star running back for the Razorbacks but has no coaching experience, so he has to know he wouldn’t legitimately be a candidate. However, this could be a hint that McFadden would either like to be involved with his alma mater’s football team, or that he may want to get into coaching.

McFadden was a three-time first-team All-SEC player during college. Whether due to injuries or other reasons, his NFL career (mostly with the Raiders) never quite panned out the way many thought it would.