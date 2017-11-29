Report: Dave Doeren deciding between NC State and Tennessee

Tennessee has moved far, far down its list of head coaching candidates, and has now landed on Dave Doeren. The Vols reportedly have offered Doeren the job and are waiting for a decision from the NC State coach.

The Raleigh News & Observer’s Joe Giglio says Doeren has an offer from Tennessee and is deciding between Knoxville and remaining with his current school.

Late update: Dave Doeren has a potential deal with Tennessee, according to sources, and an improved offer from N.C. State. He is expected to make a decision on Thursday — Joe Giglio (@jwgiglio) November 30, 2017

Giglio notes that in order to fend off Tennessee, NC State has seemingly upped its offer to Doeren.

The years (five total) were a major sticking point with Doeren and NC State. My understanding is NC State's deal is close to what Doeren had originally wanted when negotiations began in October — Joe Giglio (@jwgiglio) November 30, 2017

Doeren, 45, went 23-4 in two seasons at Northern Illinois. He has gone 33-30 in five seasons at NC State and has the Wolfpack at 8-4 this season.