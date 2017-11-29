pixel 1
header
Wednesday, November 29, 2017

Report: Dave Doeren deciding between NC State and Tennessee

November 29, 2017
by Larry Brown

Dave Doeren

Tennessee has moved far, far down its list of head coaching candidates, and has now landed on Dave Doeren. The Vols reportedly have offered Doeren the job and are waiting for a decision from the NC State coach.

The Raleigh News & Observer’s Joe Giglio says Doeren has an offer from Tennessee and is deciding between Knoxville and remaining with his current school.

Giglio notes that in order to fend off Tennessee, NC State has seemingly upped its offer to Doeren.

Doeren, 45, went 23-4 in two seasons at Northern Illinois. He has gone 33-30 in five seasons at NC State and has the Wolfpack at 8-4 this season.

Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus