Dave Doeren reportedly turns down Tennessee, will remain at NC State

Tennessee continues to strike out in its search for a new head coach, and Dave Doeren’s name is reportedly the latest that the Vols can cross off their list.

According to multiple reports, Doeren has decided he is staying at NC State.

Source: Dave Doeren is staying at NC State. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 30, 2017

SOURCE: Dave Doeren IS staying at #NCState.. So #Tennessee search moves on. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) November 30, 2017

NC State is said to have offered Doeren a new deal as he mulled over an offer from Tennessee, and the coach was apparently pleased with what his current employer brought to the table. Doeren, 45, has gone 33-30 in five seasons at NC State and has the Wolfpack at 8-4 this season. He went 23-4 in two seasons at Northern Illinois prior to that.

Tennessee is now somewhere in the neighborhood of Option D or E as one of the most embarrassing coaching searches in recent history continues. The Vols have been turned down by multiple coaches of other teams since their fiasco with Greg Schiano over the weekend.