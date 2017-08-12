Duke’s David Cutcliffe critical of Josh Rosen comments

Duke football coach David Cutcliffe has become the latest figure to criticize UCLA quarterback Josh Rosen’s recent comments about balancing football and academics.

After Rosen said trying to play college football at a major program and excelling at academics “is like trying to do two full-time jobs,” he was criticized by many who oversimplified or misinterpreted his comments. Cutcliffe became the latest to do so on Friday.

David Cutcliffe, on the Josh Rosen comments: "He’s not a spokesperson for college football players." — Chris Low (@ClowESPN) August 11, 2017

Rosen’s comments were widely interpreted as saying that school wasn’t important for football players, including by other former student-athletes. In reality, he said anything but, and made several good points about the struggles of balancing a full academic schedule with being a top collegiate athlete. Cutcliffe and the others criticizing him would be smart to look at his full comments in context and explain what, exactly, is so objectionable about them.