David Cutcliffe reportedly turned down Tennessee

If there were a coach Tennessee could hire to make the entire fan base feel comfortable following Sunday’s absolute disaster involving Greg Schiano, it would be David Cutcliffe. Unfortunately for the Vols, Cutcliffe turned them down, according to a report.

ESPN’s Chris Low reported on Monday night that Tennessee turned to Cutcliffe after the Schiano debacle. However, the 63-year-old Duke coach said he wasn’t interested.

Ouch.

Cutcliffe previously served as a Tennessee assistant from 1982-1988, and then later from 2006-2007. He helped coach Peyton Manning and then was the head coach at Ole Miss during Eli Manning’s career with the Rebels. He has been the head coach at Duke since 2008.

Cutcliffe is 102-96 overall in his head coaching career. His Duke team is 6-6 this season and bowl eligible for the fifth time in six seasons.

Tennessee is clearly trying to go after a coach who would make the fan base feel comfortable after they protested the hire of Schiano to the point the deal was scrapped.