DeMarkco Butler fired by Baylor, allegedly sent inappropriate texts to teenager

Baylor football can’t seem to escape horrible publicity, and the dismissal of its associate director of football operations is the latest stain on the program.

KWTX reported on Monday that DeMarkco Butler, who was just hired by Baylor a month ago, has been fired after the school learned that he was sending inappropriate text messages to a teenager. For what it’s worth, the individual Butler was allegedly texting is considered an adult under Texas statute.

Baylor director of athletics communications David Kaye said Monday that the school has “no comment” on Butler’s dismissal, which was described as a “personnel matter.”

Butler is already the second person who was hired by new head coach Matt Rhule to be fired. Last month, former Bears strength and conditioning coach Brandon Washington was let go after he was arrested for soliciting a prostitute.

Baylor is trying to get over the scandal that led to former coach Art Briles and many other school and athletic department officials being forced out. A recent lawsuit alleged that as many as 52 sexual or domestic assaults were committed by 31 players from 2011-2014. The new era under Rhule is not off to a good start.