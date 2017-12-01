Deondre Francois appears to rip Jimbo Fisher for manner of departure

It appears that Jimbo Fisher’s departure from Florida State may not have been handled particularly well.

Quarterback Deondre Francois took to Twitter on Friday and offered a message that certainly seems to have been directed at his coach, who is departing for Texas A&M immediately.

No call, no text, you could of said something … — Deondre Francois™ (@_Dirtie12) December 1, 2017

Francois was Florida State’s starting quarterback, but missed almost the entire season after suffering a patella tendon injury in the season opener. It’s a pretty poor way to go out if Fisher did indeed walk away from the team without reaching out to anyone — perhaps questions like this one were entirely valid.