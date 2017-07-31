Derek Carr to have jersey retired by Fresno St.

Derek Carr will be receiving the ultimate honor from his alma mater.

Fresno St. announced Monday that Carr’s jersey will be retired during a ceremony at halftime of the team’s Sept. 2 home opener against Incarnate Word.

Fresno State to retire Derek Carr's No. 4 jersey at its Sept. 2 home opener. Carr to attend. Seventh jersey retired in program's 95 years. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) July 31, 2017

That game will also mark the first under new head coach Jeff Teford.

Carr is extremely deserving of the honor, which is actually coming quickly considering he was the school’s quarterback as recently as 2013. He is the Bulldogs’ all-time leading passer and was a two-time Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year while at Fresno State.

“I am deeply honored that my alma mater, Fresno State, will be retiring my No. 4 jersey,” said Carr. “It is very humbling and exciting for me as it has been a childhood dream. I am looking forward to returning to Bulldog Stadium on September 2!”

Carr will join his brother David in having his jersey retired by the school. There are five other players who have had their jerseys retired by Fresno State besides the Carr brothers.