Monday, January 9, 2017

Deshaun Watson had a helicopter play against Alabama

January 9, 2017
by Larry Brown

Deshaun Watson helicopter

Deshaun Watson got spun around like a helicopter against Alabama in the National Championship Game on Monday night and lived to tell about it.

Watson was running downfield on a scrambling play and was nicked as he tried to change direction, which led to him spinning around and going down like a chopper.

He’s the second coming of Sage Rosenfels.


