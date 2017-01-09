Deshaun Watson had a helicopter play against Alabama

Deshaun Watson got spun around like a helicopter against Alabama in the National Championship Game on Monday night and lived to tell about it.

Watson was running downfield on a scrambling play and was nicked as he tried to change direction, which led to him spinning around and going down like a chopper.

They rewound the Deshaun helicopter 40 times…….. pic.twitter.com/HZXsYQqFL9 — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) January 10, 2017

He’s the second coming of Sage Rosenfels.