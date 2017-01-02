Ad Unit
Monday, January 2, 2017

Report: ‘Lots of drama’ surrounding Lane Kiffin departure at Alabama

January 2, 2017
by Grey Papke

There may well be more than meets the eye going on with regards to Lane Kiffin’s departure at Alabama.

The school announced Monday that Kiffin was leaving as offensive coordinator effective immediately to begin focusing on his new head coaching job at Florida Atlantic. It appeared surprising and abrupt at first glance with a title game looming, but a series of reports in the aftermath of that statement indicated that there’s a lot more going on, and it has been building for some time.

FOX Sports’s Bruce Feldman tweeted of “lots of drama” behind the scenes surrounding Kiffin in the past week.

Furthermore, Pat Forde of Yahoo! Sports indicated that Kiffin has had issues with head coach Nick Saban that go back much further than that.

With few details, we’re left to speculate. Kiffin did draw a lot of headlines when he hopped on the coaching carousel, particularly in his failed pursuit of the Houston job. Saban may have seen it as a distraction for a team with championship aspirations, and he did try to downplay the rumor mill last month. Perhaps it had to do with gameplanning, or maybe the two men simply never got along and it was always a marriage of convenience.


