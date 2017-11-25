Duke has perfect celebration after clinching bowl berth

Duke’s basketball program usually gets all of the love, but it was the football team’s turn on Saturday to get their shine.

The Blue Devils clinched a bowl berth with a 31-23 victory over Wake Forest and busted out the perfect bowling-themed celebration to mark the occasion. Here is the video of the celebration, per local reporter Jared Fialko.

The win gave Duke a 6-6 record to finish out the regular season, and that’s reason to celebrate after they went 4-8 last year and missed out on bowl eligibility. No word though if the celebration was Chris Hoover’s idea.