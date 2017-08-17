Ad Unit
Ed Orgeron does not expect Arden Key to play in LSU opener

August 17, 2017
by Larry Brown

Arden Key

LSU may be without one of their best players during the season opener.

Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron said on Thursday that he does not expect pass rusher Arden Key to play in the team’s Sept. 2 opener against BYU.

Key underwent shoulder surgery in May, so LSU has known all along that his status for the opener was up in the air. He still has not been cleared for contact in practice.

Key had 12 sacks last season and is viewed as one of the top prospects for next year’s NFL draft.

