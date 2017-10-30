Eight things the college football polls got wrong for Week 10

A weekend of upsets in college football has more or less led to a stable top four, but a mess below that. TCU lost, Penn State lost, and a handful of other teams lower in the top 25 rankings fell victim to upsets as well.

That means that there was a lot of reshuffling in the polls this week, and while they don’t actually matter for playoff purposes, the shifts are getting more and more important as we get later and later into the season. Here’s eight things that are a bit off in the polls this week.

No. 7 Penn State dropped a spot too far

The Nittany Lions’ loss to Ohio State deservedly sees them fall in the polls, but there’s a few things that have to be taken into account here. Previously in at No. 2, Penn State went to the Horseshoe, led most of the game, and ended up losing by only one. There are no points for moral victories, especially with a team this talented that thought it could legitimately enter the playoff unbeaten. But is what happened enough to drop them below Notre Dame in the AP poll and Miami with the coaches? Penn State shouldn’t be any lower than sixth.

No. 24 Michigan State shouldn’t be ranked

The writers were feeling charitable this week, keeping Michigan State in the top 25 despite an overtime loss at Northwestern. That performance came a week after a narrow escape at home against Indiana. The Spartans have a signature win at Michigan, though it’s looked a lot less impressive since then given the Wolverines’ struggles. This probably will be taken care of quickly — Penn State should get back on track against them next weekend and knock them out of the poll, but for this week, the AP has it wrong.

AP should calm down on No. 5 Notre Dame

The AP thought an awful lot of Notre Dame’s 35-14 win over NC State, bumping them four spots from No. 9 — which was already slightly high — all the way to No. 5, leapfrogging the likes of Miami and Clemson in the process. The Hurricanes won, albeit not impressively, which we’ll get to. Clemson comfortably handled their business. Clearly, though, the ranked win had writers salivating but being too generous. The Irish are a top ten team, but not top five yet.

Coaches hit No. 12 TCU too hard

Iowa State is quickly proving to be a giant-killer, as the Horned Frogs found out the hard way on Saturday. TCU dropped six spots to No. 10 in the AP poll, but for whatever reason, the coaches were feeling particularly vicious and knocked them down eight spots to No. 12. Context is important here — TCU saw off Oklahoma State on the road, and Iowa State beat Oklahoma, too. Are they really worse than Washington and Oklahoma State, the latter of whom they beat head-to-head? I don’t think so.

Nobody knows how to handle No. 9 Miami, especially the writers

On one hand, the Hurricanes are unbeaten in a power conference. On the other hand, they lack a signature win, and they’ve been skating by against average-to-poor teams over the last month or so. That makes them challenging to rank. The coaches have them at No. 6, which is a touch too high, and the writers have them at No. 9, which is a bit too low. No. 7 would have been a defensible spot for them. The ‘Canes have a chance to make a real statement against No. 13 Virginia Tech on Nov. 4, with an even bigger game against Notre Dame set to follow.

The writers were wrong to drop South Florida from Top 25

One of the tougher things for voters to deal with is what happens when a powerful Group of Five team drops a game. South Florida hadn’t beaten anyone good, but they came into the weekend unbeaten and having blown out nearly everyone they’d faced. Then they lost 28-24 at home to Houston, which prompted the writers to drop them from the rankings altogether. 7-1 is 7-1, so being dropped out of the polls is too much. The coaches kept them in at No. 23 — which is a fair spot for them.

Washington State could replace No. 24 Michigan in the Coaches Poll

The Wolverines never left the Coaches Poll, which was worth criticizing last week, too. A home win over Rutgers, where the team struggled at times and made another quarterback change, doesn’t really go down as an impressive one. The AP poll, from which Michigan was excluded a week ago, did not flinch and still has the Wolverines out of the top 25. The writers kept Washington State ranked despite a loss to Arizona, figuring that the Cougars’ win over USC is better than anything on Michigan’s schedule. The coaches should have followed suit rather than bump the Wolverines to No. 24 while keeping the Cougars out of the poll.

Coaches can bump No. 16 Iowa State a bit

The Cyclones had some poor early season losses — Iowa and Texas, both at home — but they’ve since won four in a row, including a pair of top five wins over Oklahoma and TCU. The writers responded by rocketing them up to No. 14 in this week’s poll, while the coaches were a bit less bullish. The Cyclones sit at No. 16 in the Coaches Poll, behind Auburn and UCF. That’s wrong. Iowa State is a top 15 team right now, have proven it with a pair of big wins, and deserve a slight boost in the Coaches Poll.