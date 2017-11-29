pixel 1
Wednesday, November 29, 2017

Erik Ainge’s attempt to call out Lane Kiffin fails spectacularly

November 29, 2017
by Grey Papke

Former Tennessee quarterback-turned-radio host Erik Ainge spent part of Wednesday trying to make Lane Kiffin look bad, but ended up making himself look bad instead.

As the Vols’ coaching search stumbles ahead, Ainge decided to message Kiffin, the former Tennessee coach, on Twitter. His intent wasn’t clear — perhaps he was trying to make Kiffin look desperate to retake the Volunteers’ job, or perhaps he was trying to goad him into saying something he’d regret. Either way, Ainge posted the contents of the alleged conversation on Twitter.

Ainge continued to argue with the segment of Tennessee fans who want Kiffin back, but all he did was make himself look immature and obsessed. Kiffin simply seems like someone who doesn’t really want anything to do with Tennessee and is feeling second-hand embarrassment for Ainge.

Indeed, it was Ainge who came out looking worse on Twitter, as many fans keenly pointed out.

Lane Kiffin is good at Twitter, and he doesn’t want to come back to Tennessee. Ainge appears to be wasting his time and energy.

