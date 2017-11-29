Erik Ainge’s attempt to call out Lane Kiffin fails spectacularly

Former Tennessee quarterback-turned-radio host Erik Ainge spent part of Wednesday trying to make Lane Kiffin look bad, but ended up making himself look bad instead.

As the Vols’ coaching search stumbles ahead, Ainge decided to message Kiffin, the former Tennessee coach, on Twitter. His intent wasn’t clear — perhaps he was trying to make Kiffin look desperate to retake the Volunteers’ job, or perhaps he was trying to goad him into saying something he’d regret. Either way, Ainge posted the contents of the alleged conversation on Twitter.

I don’t want him. He doesn’t want to be back here either. Kiffin is not the answer. I promise. See our convo. No. Thanks. Lane. pic.twitter.com/HLjYDQ13s4 — Erik Ainge (@ErikAinge3) November 29, 2017

Ainge continued to argue with the segment of Tennessee fans who want Kiffin back, but all he did was make himself look immature and obsessed. Kiffin simply seems like someone who doesn’t really want anything to do with Tennessee and is feeling second-hand embarrassment for Ainge.

Indeed, it was Ainge who came out looking worse on Twitter, as many fans keenly pointed out.

That Ainge DM made me want Kiffin even more lol — gmannVOLS (@gmannVOLS) November 29, 2017

I speak for everyone in Knoxville when I say I would trade Eric ainge's entire existence for just one of lane kiffin's visors https://t.co/AShVoPX3n2 — enrique shockwave (@AdinThompson) November 29, 2017

@Lane_Kiffin on behalf of all Vol fans I want to apologize for Erik Ainge, we don’t claim him either — Jake Tidwell (@jaketidwell97) November 29, 2017

Lane Kiffin comes out looking like the adult here. https://t.co/OVCYlR5RuD — Woody Wommack (@RivalsWoody) November 29, 2017

Lane Kiffin is good at Twitter, and he doesn’t want to come back to Tennessee. Ainge appears to be wasting his time and energy.