Ex-USC LB Osa Masina gets year in jail for sexual battery

Former USC linebacker Osa Masina was sentenced to a year in a jail on Tuesday for raping a woman last year.

Masina pleaded guilty in October to three counts of class A misdemeanor sexual battery, which were reduced charges from first-degree felony rape and two first-degree felony charges of forcible sodomy. On Tuesday he received his sentence in a 3rd District Court room in Salt Lake City, which called for a year in jail and 36 months of probation. He will not have to register as a sex offender as part of his plea deal.

A then-19-year-old woman accused Masina of having sex with her after she had passed out at a party last July in Utah. He also was accused of sexually assaulting the woman in California. He had claimed the encounters were consensual.

Masina was a sophomore linebacker at USC when the allegations came up. He was suspended from the football team at the time and no longer attends the university.