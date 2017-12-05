pixel 1
header
Tuesday, December 5, 2017

Ex-USC LB Osa Masina gets year in jail for sexual battery

December 5, 2017
by Larry Brown

Osa Masina

Former USC linebacker Osa Masina was sentenced to a year in a jail on Tuesday for raping a woman last year.

Masina pleaded guilty in October to three counts of class A misdemeanor sexual battery, which were reduced charges from first-degree felony rape and two first-degree felony charges of forcible sodomy. On Tuesday he received his sentence in a 3rd District Court room in Salt Lake City, which called for a year in jail and 36 months of probation. He will not have to register as a sex offender as part of his plea deal.

A then-19-year-old woman accused Masina of having sex with her after she had passed out at a party last July in Utah. He also was accused of sexually assaulting the woman in California. He had claimed the encounters were consensual.

Masina was a sophomore linebacker at USC when the allegations came up. He was suspended from the football team at the time and no longer attends the university.

Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus