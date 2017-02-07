Falcons coaches learn of Steve Sarkisian hiring through media

So much for the Lane Kiffin replacement plan.

The Atlanta Falcons have hired Steve Sarkisian as their new offensive coordinator, as first reported by The Huffington Post’s Jordan Schultz.

The two sides are finalizing a deal after talking last winter, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

The #Falcons and #Bama OC Steve Sarkisian are finalizing a deal, sources said. So this is happening. They had talked earlier this winter — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 7, 2017

Sark being hired away from Alabama, where he was set to replace Kiffin as the Tide’s offensive coordinator, is nothing short of shocking. It was so surprising in fact that many Falcons coaches learned of the hiring via the media, per ESPN’s Josina Anderson.

There are coaches on the #Falcons staff learning about Steve Sarkisian via the media. — Josina Anderson (@JosinaAnderson) February 7, 2017

Sark, 42, has had little trouble finding work since being fired by USC over his alcoholism. He was the head coach of the Trojans from 2014-2015 and was fired early in his second season because of his unprofessional behavior and drinking problem. Sarkisian went to rehab and was hired in the fall as an offensive assistant for Alabama. After the Tide parted ways with Kiffin prior to the National Championship Game, Sarkisian stepped in and served as OC for the game. Now he will be headed to the pros.

This will be Sarkisian’s second gig with an NFL team, as he served as quarterbacks coach of the Raiders in 2004. He will replace previous Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan, who left to take the 49ers head coaching job.