Fan kicked out of Jimbo Fisher radio show over loyalty question
A fan was kicked out of Jimbo Fisher’s call-in radio show on Wednesday night over a confrontational question about the coach’s loyalty.
Here’s video from the Orlando Sentinel’s Safid Deen of the incident:
VIDEO: A Florida State fan gets kicked out of Jimbo Fisher’s radio call-in show after asking “where is the loyalty?” amid Texas A&M rumors. #Noles #Gigem pic.twitter.com/yYgfD7QWGY
— Safid Deen (@Safid_Deen) November 30, 2017
The fan was asking Fisher where his loyalty is, before he was ushered out of the room. The question was a reference to the rumors that Fisher is set to leave for Texas A&M. This comes after years of flirtations between Fisher and other schools, like LSU.
Pressure like that from fans probably won’t help keep Fisher from leaving.