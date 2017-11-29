Fan kicked out of Jimbo Fisher radio show over loyalty question

A fan was kicked out of Jimbo Fisher’s call-in radio show on Wednesday night over a confrontational question about the coach’s loyalty.

Here’s video from the Orlando Sentinel’s Safid Deen of the incident:

VIDEO: A Florida State fan gets kicked out of Jimbo Fisher’s radio call-in show after asking “where is the loyalty?” amid Texas A&M rumors. #Noles #Gigem pic.twitter.com/yYgfD7QWGY — Safid Deen (@Safid_Deen) November 30, 2017

The fan was asking Fisher where his loyalty is, before he was ushered out of the room. The question was a reference to the rumors that Fisher is set to leave for Texas A&M. This comes after years of flirtations between Fisher and other schools, like LSU.

Pressure like that from fans probably won’t help keep Fisher from leaving.