Fan planning to get another Baker Mayfield tattoo if he wins Heisman

Kenneth Holzhammer’s devotion to Baker Mayfield truly knows no bounds.

Holzhammer, an Oklahoma Sooners fan, tweeted at Mayfield, the star OU quarterback, back in May, saying he would get a Mayfield tattoo if retweeted.

If @baker_mayfield6 rt's this I'll get a baker tattoo — Holzhammer (@KCH0LZ) May 28, 2017

Lo and behold, Mayfield obliged, and so Holzhammer did thusly.

According to Sam Gannon of FOX25 in Oklahoma City, Holzhammer is now planning to bet with Mayfield for another tattoo if he wins the Heisman.

The senior QB has made a strong case for the trophy — he went into Saturday with 4,097 pass yards and 37 TDs to just five picks on the year before leading the Sooners to a drubbing of TCU to win the Big 12 title. As such, we may get another priceless exchange between Mayfield and Holzhammer in the DMs.