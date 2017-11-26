Report: Florida finalizing deal with Dan Mullen

The Florida Gators are closing in on their new football coach.

According to ESPN’s Chris Low, the Gators are finalizing a deal with Mississippi State head coach Dan Mullen to take up the same position with Florida.

Mullen, who has a career 69-46 record, has a long history with Florida athletic director Scott Stricklin. He also worked at Florida previously as an assistant during the extremely successful Urban Meyer era.

Ultimately, Mullen is Florida’s third choice. Chip Kelly topped their list, but preferred to head back to the Pac-12 with UCLA. UCF’s Scott Frost was widely reported to be the backup plan, but appears to prefer the job at his alma mater. Mullen, who has experience both at Florida and in the SEC, is not a bad third choice.