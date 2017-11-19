pixel 1
Florida players tweet same reaction amid Chip Kelly report

November 19, 2017
by Larry Brown

Chip Kelly 49ers

Multiple current Florida Gators tweeted the same exact emoji on Sunday night at just about the exact same time, leading to a bunch of speculation and questions. What were they tweeting about?

First, here are five Florida players tweeting the emoji with a finger to the chin:

Here’s a Florida recruit, WR Anthony Schwartz directly referencing the Chip Kelly report:

All the chatter around Gainesville is that the Gators are zeroing in on Chip Kelly. In fact, the son of a man on Florida’s search committee sent the following tweet Sunday:

Another reporter came through with a similar report:

Whether the players were told something or were just reacting to a report is unclear, but there’s a lot of buzz surrounding Kelly going to Florida.

