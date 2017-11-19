Florida players tweet same reaction amid Chip Kelly report

Multiple current Florida Gators tweeted the same exact emoji on Sunday night at just about the exact same time, leading to a bunch of speculation and questions. What were they tweeting about?

First, here are five Florida players tweeting the emoji with a finger to the chin:

Do you think maybe the players have been told something has happened? pic.twitter.com/fXPA9g0efo — Mark Wheeler (@InsideTheGators) November 20, 2017

Here’s a Florida recruit, WR Anthony Schwartz directly referencing the Chip Kelly report:

Chip Kelly — Anthony Schwartz (@anthony_flash10) November 20, 2017

All the chatter around Gainesville is that the Gators are zeroing in on Chip Kelly. In fact, the son of a man on Florida’s search committee sent the following tweet Sunday:

As of Sunday, Chip Kelly has agreed to be the 27th head coach for the University of Florida football team. Welcome to #GatorNation Chip. — Tyler Fawbush (@fawbusht) November 19, 2017

Another reporter came through with a similar report:

Been told twice tonight that they expect the Chip Kelly saga should wrap up directly with him being named the new head football coach of the Florida Gators. Hardly official, but these two are pretty reliable. — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) November 20, 2017

Whether the players were told something or were just reacting to a report is unclear, but there’s a lot of buzz surrounding Kelly going to Florida.