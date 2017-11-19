pixel 1
header
Sunday, November 19, 2017

Report: Florida increasing efforts to hire Chip Kelly

November 19, 2017
by Larry Brown

Chip Kelly 49ers

Florida may be feeling some additional pressure to hire a new coach now that UCLA has also fired Jim Mora and is in the market. Reports on Sunday are saying the school has intensified efforts to hire Chip Kelly.

Football Scoop reported that Florida is “advancing discussions” with Kelly.

The Buddy Martin Show reportedly that Florida’s top officials flew to New Hampshire to meet with Kelly and offer him a contract.

Dating back to last week, we have said that Florida was interested in Kelly and planning to vet him as a candidate for their job. Rumors have also tied Kelly to UCLA over the past year. As soon as the Bruins fired Mora, Florida gained competition for Kelly and had to act.

The other coach Florida reportedly was strongly considering was UCF coach Scott Frost. However, there is competition from Nebraska for Frost, who used to play quarterback for the Huskers.

Follow Larry Brown Sports on Twitter | Like us on Facebook for latest news

Comments

comments powered by Disqus