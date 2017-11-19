Report: Florida increasing efforts to hire Chip Kelly

Florida may be feeling some additional pressure to hire a new coach now that UCLA has also fired Jim Mora and is in the market. Reports on Sunday are saying the school has intensified efforts to hire Chip Kelly.

Football Scoop reported that Florida is “advancing discussions” with Kelly.

Sources tell FootballScoop, Florida is advancing discussions with Chip Kelly…https://t.co/Og0AeOKY4K — FootballScoop Staff (@FootballScoop) November 19, 2017

The Buddy Martin Show reportedly that Florida’s top officials flew to New Hampshire to meet with Kelly and offer him a contract.

The Buddy Martin Show has learned from anonymous sources that Florida’s top officials have flown to New Hampshire and are on the ground meeting with Chip Kelly, presenting him with a contract to sign and become Gator football coach. @thebuddymartinshow #chipkelly — Buddy Martin (@buddyshow) November 19, 2017

Dating back to last week, we have said that Florida was interested in Kelly and planning to vet him as a candidate for their job. Rumors have also tied Kelly to UCLA over the past year. As soon as the Bruins fired Mora, Florida gained competition for Kelly and had to act.

The other coach Florida reportedly was strongly considering was UCF coach Scott Frost. However, there is competition from Nebraska for Frost, who used to play quarterback for the Huskers.