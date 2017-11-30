Florida police department trolls Tennessee over coaching search

Tennessee has become quite the punching bag in the college football world over their poorly-run coaching search.

The school has gone through multiple candidates, had one hire essentially vetoed by the fan base, and they have been unable to reach agreements with several other coaches.

As a result, they’ve been mocked heavily. Even a police department in Florida trolled them on Thursday with the following post in which they said their police dog turned down the job.

Sorry, @Vol_Football, Ace called this press conference to announce he would not be the new head coach at Tennessee and he will be staying with our K9 Unit. pic.twitter.com/gUObgXGVO4 — Pasco Sheriff (@PascoSheriff) November 30, 2017

Ouch. That’s just piling on at this point.

That post came from the Pasco Sheriff, which is a county in Florida north of Tampa. Sports fans — especially those of rival SEC programs — are getting their kicks out of this. Even Lane Kiffin has seen an opportune time to get in his shots too.