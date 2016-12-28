Florida State cornerback wants to piss off Jim Harbaugh in Orange Bowl

One Florida State player has a rather unique goal for the Orange Bowl: make Jim Harbaugh angry.

Seminoles cornerback Marquez White knows that an angry Harbaugh means things are probably going poorly for the Michigan Wolverines, so he wants to make that happen when the teams square off Friday.

“He’s a good coach, he’s him, everybody’s got their pwn personality and he feels like he’s the guy,” White said Wednesday, via Mark Snyder of the Detroit Free Press. “I like to see how upset he gets. That’s kind of the goal going into the game, trying to piss him off.”

Harbaugh’s most frequent target is what he considers to be bad officiating. That said, if Florida State is getting the better of Michigan on Friday and a few questionable calls aren’t going the Wolverines’ way, White might just get his wish.