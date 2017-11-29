Report: Florida State looking at Willie Taggart if Jimbo Fisher leaves

Willie Taggart is in only his first season as the head coach at Oregon, but that hasn’t stopped reports about him potentially leaving the Ducks from piling up.

With it looking like a legitimate possibility that Jimbo Fisher could leave Florida State to take the head coaching job at Texas A&M, Dan Wolken of USA Today reports that the Seminoles have started gathering information on Taggart.

Source: Florida State officials have started doing background work on Oregon coach Willie Taggart in preparation for the possibility Jimbo Fisher takes the Texas A&M job. — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) November 29, 2017

Before he was hired by Oregon, Taggart had success at South Florida and showed he can win in the state despite a tough recruiting environment. That’s why he was previously linked to the Florida job after Jim McElwain was fired.

The Ducks are 7-5 this season after they finished 4-8 last year, and four of their five losses came when starting quarterback Justin Herbert was injured. Taggart is off to a great start in building a strong program at Oregon, and he recently addressed rumors about him being unhappy. It seems unlikely that he would leave after just one season.