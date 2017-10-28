Gary Patterson ‘excited’ for Iowa State coach despite losing

Gary Patterson showed some class on Saturday despite losing to Iowa State. He also showed some surprising excitement for his opponent despite being beat.

After TCU lost to Iowa State 14-7, Patterson said he was “excited” for Matt Campbell, the Cyclones’ second-year head coach.

Patterson: 'I'm excited for Coach Campbell. Young head coach, program. They deserved what they got today. We made to many mistakes to win.' — Carlos A. Mendez (@calexmendez) October 28, 2017

Iowa State held TCU QB Kenny Hill to just 135 yards. He threw two interceptions and lost a fumble.

The Cyclones are now 6-2, have won four in a row, including games over two top-five teams. They have West Virginia and Oklahoma State in their next two games, who clearly won’t be overlooking the emerging Big 12 team.