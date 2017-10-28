pixel 1
Sunday, October 29, 2017

Gary Patterson ‘excited’ for Iowa State coach despite losing

October 28, 2017
by Larry Brown

Gary Patterson TCU

Gary Patterson showed some class on Saturday despite losing to Iowa State. He also showed some surprising excitement for his opponent despite being beat.

After TCU lost to Iowa State 14-7, Patterson said he was “excited” for Matt Campbell, the Cyclones’ second-year head coach.

Iowa State held TCU QB Kenny Hill to just 135 yards. He threw two interceptions and lost a fumble.

The Cyclones are now 6-2, have won four in a row, including games over two top-five teams. They have West Virginia and Oklahoma State in their next two games, who clearly won’t be overlooking the emerging Big 12 team.

