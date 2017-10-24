Georgia players not bothered by Florida’s trash talk

Members of the Georgia’s football team do not appear to be bothered by the trash talk of a couple of Florida ahead of their rivalry game on Saturday.

The annual game between Georgia and Florida is one of the more storied in college football. The Bulldogs come into this year’s meeting ranked No. 3, while the Gators are on the outside of the Top 25 looking in.

Earlier this week, a couple of Gator players made comments commonly referred to as “bulletin board material.”

Chauncey Gardner on UGA QB Jake Fromm's success: "He's throwing simple passes. I get it. Anybody can throw a slant." #Gators — Jordan McPherson (@J_McPherson1126) October 23, 2017

#Gators WR Josh Hammond brings up that UF has won 3 straight against Georgia. "They might be the No. 3 team … but they can't beat Florida" — Jordan McPherson (@J_McPherson1126) October 23, 2017

More Gators trash talk on UGA:

DB Chauncey Gardner on Bulldogs QB Jake Fromm: “He’s throwing simple passes…anybody can throw a slant” pic.twitter.com/SgH7MbOkRY — Zach Klein (@ZachKleinWSB) October 25, 2017

Not surprisingly, Georgia players were made aware of what was said. It didn’t seem to bother safety J.R. Reed and linebacker Lorenzo Carter.

“That’s Florida. That’s what you expect from some teams,” Reed told Dawg Nation. “Some teams you don’t expect it. But it doesn’t bother me that much.”

“I mean a little bit of it gets back to us. But at the end of the day nothing you say is going to affect the outcome of the game,” Carter said. “So we just try to keep preparing the way we’ve been preparing, and let our football and let our helmets do the talking.”

The two teams go into Saturday heading in opposite directions. Georgia is a perfect 7-0 on the season and comfortably atop the SEC East. Florida has lost two consecutive games.

The Gators haven’t had the success this season the Bulldogs have, but they can say they have defeated Georgia three years in a row. If they can make it four in a row, there will likely be a lot more trash talking afterward.