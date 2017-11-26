Report: Greg Schiano wants compensation from Tennessee for backing out

Greg Schiano reportedly is seeking compensation from Tennessee after the school backed out of an agreement to make him the program’s next head coach.

Tennessee and Schiano both signed a memorandum of understanding that the current Ohio State defensive coordinator would be the next head coach of the Vols, according to ESPN’s Chris Low. Schiano was set to be introduced at a press conference on Sunday night.

But when news emerged on Sunday that the Vols were finalizing a deal to make Schiano the program’s head coach, Tennessee fans went nuts. Fans protested outside Neyland Stadium, while politicians and others all shared their displeasure with the hiring via social media. Many of the protests cited Schiano’s alleged involvement in the Jerry Sandusky scandal while he was an assistant at Penn State. Schiano last year denied having any knowledge of abuse by Sandusky.

Our Tennessee standards mean something, and a Greg Schiano hire would be anathema to all that our University and our community stand for. I sincerely hope that these rumors are not true, because even serious consideration would be unacceptable. — Eddie Smith (@RepEddieSmith) November 26, 2017

After the situation became toxic, Tennessee backed out of the deal. Now Football Scoop says Schiano’s side is seeking compensation for the Vols backing out after an agreement had been reached.

Am told UT & Greg Schiano had a understanding of terms & now Schiano’s side is seeking compensation for breaking the agreement off. Wow https://t.co/ppxU2CWIrn — FootballScoop Staff (@FootballScoop) November 27, 2017

It’s unclear what will happen next, but we do know there are a lot of angry fans in Tennessee, and athletic director John Currie’s job could be in jeopardy following this disaster.