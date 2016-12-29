Some Group of 5 officials float idea of separate playoff

If you’re a Group of 5 school, you need to do something extraordinary to even be in the conversation for the College Football Playoff. An unbeaten season isn’t necessarily going to be good enough due to strength of schedule – just ask Western Michigan. Due to a number of factors, they’re basically locked out of the exposure and glamour that comes with qualifying for the Playoff.

So what is the solution to that? For some Group of 5 officials, the answer is to start their own.

“It’s time to have a realistic conversation about creating a playoff for the Group of 5,” Northern Illinois athletic director Sean Frazier told ESPN’s Brett McMurphy. “Why not?

“There is absolutely no ability for us (teams in the Group of 5) to be in that national title conversation. That’s just reality. Anyone that says we can: That’s a flat-out lie.”

The viability of such an event would depend largely on whether someone would pay big bucks to televise it. An industry source told ESPN that at least three networks have tentative interest, though.

“As long as the financial agreement that currently exists with the CFB Playoff remains and we had the opportunity to package a Group of 5 championship, why wouldn’t we want to do it?” an anonymous Group of 5 official said. “It would spread the exposure to all five conferences, rather than just the one conference champion that plays in a New Year’s 6 bowl.”

This opinion is far from unanimous, however. The size and makeup of the playoff field would be a factor, as would the Group of 5’s spot in a New Year’s 6 bowl. In addition, there is concern that a separate playoff would only serve to magnify the difference in quality and standard between the Group of 5 and the Power 5.

“Absolutely would not want a separate playoff,” one Group of 5 AD said, “and I can’t put enough exclamation points behind that.”

“You mean compete for a junior varsity championship?” another said. “No thanks.”

Ultimately, it doesn’t sound like the CFP will be expanding its field anytime soon. Until then, or until there is some other alternative, the Group of 5 will have to settle for sending one representative to a New Year’s 6 bowl game.