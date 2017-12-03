Gus Malzahn reportedly agrees to 7-year deal with Auburn

Gus Malzahn is not going anywhere.

Malzahn has agreed to a new 7-year deal with Auburn, according to Auburn Undercover’s Brandon Marcello.

Marcello says the deal includes a raise for Malzahn and also increases his buyout amount.

Malzahn’s new deal with Auburn comes amid reports of Arkansas making a heavy push to land the head coach. They reportedly were looking to offer $7 million a season to Malzahn.

This is quite a change for Malzahn, who entered the season somewhat on the hot seat after three straight seasons below expectations on The Plains. However, he beat Alabama this season to win the SEC West and send the Tigers to the SEC Championship Game. The big win coupled with the successful season must have convinced Auburn to make sure they kept him around.