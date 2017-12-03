Huge money could reportedly sway Gus Malzahn to Arkansas

Money could be the deciding factor in whether Gus Malzahn stays at Auburn or takes the Arkansas job.

Reports have consistently said that Arkansas is planning to make a huge offer to Malzahn to bring him back home from Auburn. Malzahn said after losing the SEC Championship Game on Saturday that he wants to remain at Auburn.

So what will happen?

Malzahn’s comments on Saturday seemed to suggest he will give Auburn a chance to step up financially to an acceptable level, and if they do so, he will remain with the school. But The Athletic’s Ray Glier reported on Saturday that a source told him if Arkansas offers $60 million, the coach would take it.

We know Arkansas is going to break the safe for Malzahn. The question is whether Auburn matches, or at least comes close to what the Razorbacks will give him.