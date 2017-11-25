Gus Malzahn boasts about beating Alabama ‘handily’

Auburn didn’t just beat Alabama on Saturday — they won by a comfortable margin. And Gus Malzahn wants to make sure everybody knows it.

In his postgame interview on CBS after the Tigers beat the Tide in the Iron Bowl 26-14, Malzahn was not exactly Mr. Modest.

“It’s unbelievable. I’m so proud of our team. It’s so hard to do — two out of three weeks to play the No. 1 team and get up again. Our guys did it. We beat ’em handily,” Malzahn told reporter Allie LaForce.

“Very few teams this time of year are playing their best football. We’re one of them.”

Yes you are, Gus. Yes you are.

Auburn will now face Georgia in the SEC Championship Game next weekend. They have a good shot to reach the Playoff if they pull off a second win over the Bulldogs this season.