Gus Malzahn has perfect comment about Arkansas rumors

Gus Malzahn had a perfect response to the rumors tying him to the Arkansas head coaching job.

Malzahn is enjoying one of his best seasons as head coach at Auburn. He has his Tigers 9-2 after a 42-14 win over Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday. With his team doing so well, compared to Arkansas struggling to a 4-7 mark after losing to Mississippi State, there have been reports saying the Razorbacks want Malzahn.

Asked Saturday about how he deals with the rumors, Malzahn said, “You ignore it.

“Because one week, you’re getting fired, and the next week, you’re going to take another job. I’m worried about the durn SEC West championship,” Malzahn said, via Auburn Now’s Josh Vitale.

It’s so true. It’s not a stretch to say that Malzahn entered the season on the hot seat after an 8-5 season last year and a 7-6 season the year before. But now that he has Auburn in the top 10, his stock is back up.

Arkansas will likely be in the market for a new coach given how much of a bust Bret Bielema has been. Malzahn is a logical target for them given that he played there and made his name as a high school coach near Fayetteville. He would not come cheaply.