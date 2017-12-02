Report: Gus Malzahn remains No. 1 target at Arkansas

The Arkansas Razorbacks are so far undeterred in their pursuit of Auburn’s Gus Malzahn.

According to Alex Marvez and Bill Bender of the Sporting News, Malzahn remains the top target of Arkansas’s coaching search.

A legendary high school coach in the state, the Razorbacks will be hoping to bring Malzahn home, so to speak, even as he has the Tigers within a game of the College Football Playoff.

Arkansas would likely be willing to handsomely compensate Malzahn, though it’s still a big question whether he’d be willing to leave success behind at Auburn to take the job. They do appear to have drawn up some backup plans if this turns out to be a wild goose chase.