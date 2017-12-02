Gus Malzahn says he wants to remain at Auburn amid Arkansas rumors

Gus Malzahn is saying all the right things amid rumors of Arkansas’ heavy interest in him.

Malzahn led Auburn to an Iron Bowl win over Alabama last weekend to win the SEC West, which sent them to the SEC Championship Game in Atlanta on Saturday. Though the Tigers lost to Georgia in the game, Arkansas is expected to make Malzahn their top target.

Even knowing that, Malzahn says he wants to be at Auburn.

“Yeah, I’m happy at Auburn,” Malzahn said after the title game loss to Georgia, via Auburn Undercover. “We have great players. I love my players. As I said before this game, we worked extremely hard to get here to this point, and we’ve got a very good foundation built, and I think the best is yet to come.”

Malzahn also specifically said “I want to be the head coach at Auburn.”

Malzahn is signed through 2020. What’s interesting is that after going 8-5, 7-6 and then 8-5 last season, Malzahn entered 2017 on the hot seat. A 10-win campaign and win over Alabama sure turned everything around for him on the Plains.