Herm Edwards seemed to forget Arizona State’s nickname

If you’re wondering why so many people have questions about Herm Edwards’ fitness for the Arizona State job, look no further than this video.

During his introductory press conference on Monday, Edwards commented on a media member’s outlet after the reporter said he represented “Devils Digest.” He then got into a whole devil/religious debate:

Anyone want to tell him? pic.twitter.com/ugrpCVNBY6 — FootballScoop Staff (@FootballScoop) December 4, 2017

It’s almost as if Edwards forgot that his school’s nickname is the “Sun Devils.”

ASU is putting on a clinic in how to destroy a good college football program.