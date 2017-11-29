Report: Herm Edwards will be next ASU coach pending president’s approval

It sounds like Herm Edwards becoming the next Arizona State football coach may actually happen.

247 Sports’ Chris Karpman reported on Wednesday that Edwards is in line to be named the next ASU coach. The one hurdle is Edwards meeting with school president Dr. Michael Crow. As long as that meeting goes well, both Karpman and Devils Digest says Edwards will be made the coach.

Confirmed earlier reports that pending approval of ASU President Dr. Michael Crow, Herm Edwards will be hired as ASU's next football coach. Deal has been done for days. Edwards will keep current staff. — DevilsDigest.com (@DevilsDigest) November 30, 2017

Devils Digest noted that Edwards will keep the current staff in place, which is something athletic director Ray Anderson wanted.

Multiple reports on Tuesday confirmed that Edwards would be interviewing for the job Wednesday. But Karpman says an interview wasn’t really needed because Anderson was already convinced of Edwards’ candidacy. Anderson apparently represented Edwards as an agent when Edwards coached in the NFL.

The hire would be questionable for many reasons. Edwards is 63 and has not coached since 2008. He was the head coach of the Jets and Chiefs, with his latter stint not going very well. He hasn’t coached in college in nearly 30 years. It’s not a stretch to think that after so many years away from the game and especially college, that Edwards might be out of touch with the sport. However, it seems Anderson is not worried.

Edwards is an analyst for ESPN and has been working in that role since 2009.