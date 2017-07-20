Report: Ole Miss coach Hugh Freeze’s job ‘in immediate jeopardy’

The ongoing scandal involving the Ole Miss football program may be about to swallow coach Hugh Freeze.

Pat Forde of Yahoo! Sports reported Thursday that “explosive new information” could lead to Freeze’s termination as Ole Miss head coach.

Y sources: Explosive new information has put Ole Miss football coach Hugh Freeze's job in immediate jeopardy. A decision should come soon. — Pat Forde (@YahooForde) July 20, 2017

There was no indication of what sort of new information was brought against Freeze, but Ole Miss has been the subject of an extensive NCAA investigation alleging numerous rules violations, including offering money to recruits and players and fixing test scores. If any of this took place and Freeze had knowledge of any of it, it would certainly be grounds for his firing.