Hugh Freeze threatened to have reporter at his door arrested

Hugh Freeze has maintained a low profile ever since resigning as Ole Miss’ football coach. And he apparently has no desire to speak with reporters.

The Washington Post’s Will Hobson published a lengthy piece Thursday about the Ole Miss situation with the NCAA. Most of his article centered around Barney Farrar, a former Ole Miss athletic department worker who was accused of multiple NCAA violations. Hobson’s article paints a picture of Farrar being a fall guy for the Rebels’ program.

One interesting tidbit from the story was about Freeze reportedly threatening to have an inquisitive reporter arrested. From Hobson’s story:

Freeze, who answered the door of his Oxford home last week, declined to answer questions about Farrar and threatened to have a reporter arrested.

Maybe Freeze didn’t like being bothered at home.

Freeze, 47, became the Ole Miss head coach ahead of the 2012 season. He helped turn the Rebels around and back into a winner as they had been early in Houston Nutt’s tenure. Under Freeze, Ole Miss twice achieved the No. 3 ranking in the AP poll, which was their highest AP ranking since 1964. He resigned as head coach in July amid a controversy over phone calls he reportedly made to an escort service.