Hugh Freeze ‘tribute party’ to be held at Mississippi strip club

Former Ole Miss football head coach Hugh Freeze will be the subject of a party at a strip club not far from one of the school’s biggest rivals.

Freeze resigned late last month amid reports he contacted an escort service using a school-issued cell phone. Also while at the university, Freeze reportedly banned players from going to strip clubs, like ones owned by Jerry Westlund. Now, Westlund is hitting back at Freeze, calling him a hypocrite. Westlund is also planning a “tribute party” at one of his clubs for the former coach.

“Hugh Freeze was a piece of work to me because he banned his players from coming to my clubs,” Westlund told USA Today. “He banned them from going to strip clubs. I’m like, I’m sorry at 18 years old you can serve your country. We can give you a gun and send you to a Godforsaken place like Afghanistan, but Hugh Freeze decided they weren’t mature enough to come to a strip club so as the ultimate hypocrite, it’s only appropriate we’d have the Hugh Freeze tribute party.”

The strip club hosting the party is not far from the campus of Mississippi State, with whom Ole Miss plays in the storied Egg Bowl game every year. How’s that for some expert level trolling?

In addition to this shot at Freeze, other fallout from his abrupt departure has been the loss of two recruits who decommitted after the news of Freeze’s resignation.